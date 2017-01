WTMJ-TV chief meteorologist John Malan is retiring after 36 years on the air in Milwaukee.

“I’ve had a career doing what I love. Now it’s time to spend more time with my family and pass the baton to the talented team of meteorologists we have on Storm Team 4,” Malan said in a statement issued by WTMJ.

Malan, 66, will have his last day on the air March 1.

