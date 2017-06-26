Members make successful WBA Summer Conference

Hundreds of Wisconsin broadcasters spent two days on the shores of Lake Michigan networking, learning about the latest in sales, engineering, and digital, and being inspired by accomplished career broadcasters. The WBA Summer Conference was held June 14-15 at the Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan. Here are some of the highlights:

–Engineers talked about what the TV repack will look like in Wisconsin and what broadcasters will be expected to do about it.

“We have to come up with the logistics to pull this off.”

-Rick Wood, Resonant Results on the repack

–There was a one-day version of the Media Technology Institute to assist engineers in maintaining transmission systems, station compliance with the FCC, and reviewing critical skills and relationships.

–A group of golfers were grateful the rain held off for the annual golf tournament. This year they played at The Bull at Pinehurst Farms.

–DC Attorney David Oxenford talked to an interested group about how broadcasters can avoid legal entanglements on websites and social media. He also talked Thursday about the latest on EEO at the FCC. A new administration means changes could be coming.

“If you copy a picture and put it on your social media feed, you could have a problem.”

-David Oxenford on avoiding legal problems on social media

–Engineers also talked about AES67, HVAC, and the latest in cellular technology. They also reviewed a LPFM case study.

–Seth Resler from Jacobs Media hosted a session Wednesday on how to pull all of your station’s digital tools into a single comprehensive strategy. He also held a session on Thursday about how to use digital resources to generate more sales leads.

“The most important question is, when people come to your website, what do we want them to do.”

-Seth Resler, Jacobs Media

–The annual Summer Conference job fair was held with dozens of stations on hand to meet potential future broadcasters.

–There was also an insightful session where engineers got to pose their own questions to a panel of managers from TV and radio.

–Roundtable discussions were held on the topics of the TV repack, Raspberry Pi, social media, and engineering liability.

–WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind joined David Oxenford and WBA legislative chairs Kelly Radandt and Roger Utnehmer to provide a legislative update. Topics included proposed regulatory changes at the FCC, the fate of an advertising tax exemption, and a proposal to eliminate the personal property tax in Wisconsin.

–The young professionals spent some time networking and planning a potential upcoming event. Stay tuned.

–WBA members got a full update on what’s happening throughout the WBA at the business breakfast. Reports were given on WBA financials, legislative efforts, the WBA Foundation, the awards gala, social and digital media, the young professionals, and numerous other topics. After breakfast, members also got an update on the state of the economy from representatives of BMO Private Bank.

–Sales managers and staff heard from Derron Steenbergen in a packed session about how to go from surviving to thriving in sales. Steenbergen provided some practical tips for how sales staffs should best spend their time to increase sales, while being creative and having fun.

“We get so focused on the harvest, we don’t focus on the seeds we’re planting.”

-Derron Steenbergen on cultivating more sales leads

–Network news veteran Jim Miklaszewski joined members for lunch and presented a keynote speech about the fallout from the fake news phenomenon, and he also talked about his long career in broadcasting. Originally from Wisconsin, Miklaszewski started his career in La Crosse and also worked at CNN before landing at NBC News. He’s covered the White House, the Pentagon, and numerous huge stories throughout his career. He talked about how politics has changed in recent years and shared stories about covering presidents and being in the Pentagon when it was attacked on 9/11.

–Members also got some practical advice from coach and consultant Darcy Luoma. She talked about how to take on challenging conversations with confidence. The session was interactive and got participants thinking about how they would apply her advice to their own situations.

We also paid tribute to the new members of the WBA Hall of Fame and Broadcast Legends.

Next year’s Summer Convention will be held June 20-21 at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.