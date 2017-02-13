Manitowoc radio group uses social media to promote community pride

Seehafer Broadcasting recently launched a social media hashtag campaign to promote community awareness and community pride in Manitowoc.

Seehafer stations is promoting the use of the #LoveManitowoc hashtag which is “intended to

start a conversation amongst citizens of and visitors to our city in which each person can share the things that they love about living, working, and playing in Manitowoc.”

The idea was hatched after negative attention on Manitowoc on the national level with the popularization of the Steven Avery case through the documentary series “Making a Murderer.”

“The #LoveManitowoc movement is not a response to this negative attention, but the idea was born out of a desire to renew and cultivate a positive community atmosphere,” a news release stated.

Community members and visitors are encouraged to join in the #LoveManitowoc movement by going to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and sharing the things they love about Manitowoc, by using the hashtag #LoveManitowoc.

You can view the results on Twitter here.