Man involved in getting first TV station in Madison on the air dies

A Madison man involved in getting the first TV station in the city on the air has died.

Herbert P. Jordan moved to Madison in 1953 and went to work for WKOW-TV, where he helped get the station on the air, according to his obituary. He also worked for WTKM in Hartford, WISC-TV in Madison, and WHA-TV in Madison where he retired in 1990.

Jordan was a Prairie du Chien native, graduated from Hartford High School and got his engineering degree from North Central College in Illinois.

He was an amateur radio operator, using call sign W9LA. His obituary said he was especially proud of making contact with amateur radio operators from every country in the world. He was a member throughout the years of several various groups including AARL, FLARC, MDXC, INDXA, Rag Chewers Club and NCDXF.

Jordan died July 7 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was 89.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Madison or Agrace HospiceCare.