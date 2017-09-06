Madison TV station celebrates ‘Epic’ grand opening

WMTV in Madison celebrated the grand opening of its new facility with a huge party that brought in guests from all over the country.

WMTV started broadcasting in the new facility in October 2016 and the final construction and landscaping was completed in late June. The celebration was held Aug. 10.

More than 700 guests were in attendance at what was referred to on social media as #EPICWMTV.

Miss America Savy Shields, “This is Us” star Sterling K. Brown, and World of Dance judge and Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough mingled throughout the crowd for the entire evening.

The Montreal Rhapsody Orchestra provided the music and Derek Hough entertained with his dance moves and rarely-heard singing voice.

Gray Management and NBC and CW representatives were also on hand for the event.

WMTV resided in its original 16,000-square-foot-building since first going on air in 1953. Its new facility is 32,000 square feet.