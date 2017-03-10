Madison TV station adds drone

WKOW-TV in Madison is joining a growing number of stations adding drone footage into its newscasts.

WKOW’s drone, 27 Sky Track, is equipped with a high definition video camera it can use to cover traffic events, weather news, daily news stories and breaking news in south central Wisconsin.

“The aerial images from our drone will greatly enhance the kind of news coverage we can offer to our viewers,” said 27 News Director Ed Reams.

WKOW’s drone is operated by an on-staff FAA drone pilot. The newsroom plans to expand its fleet of pilots and drones.