Madison station awarded national Murrow

A Madison TV station has won a national Edward R. Murrow award from the Radio Television Digital News Association for its 2016 election coverage.

WISC-TV won the Excellence in Innovation category.

“This is a tremendous honor for our entire staff, especially our political reporter Jessica Arp. Her commitment to cover the races, to separate truth from spin and to speak to new audiences through digital exploration truly serves our community well,” WISC-TV news director Colin Benedict said.

The award-winning coverage included WISC-TV’s television reporting and digital innovation in covering the race through Election Day.

Murrow Award recipients “demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the electronic news profession,” according to the RTDNA.

WISC-TV won three national Murrows in 2016.