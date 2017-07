A Madison radio station raised more than $8,000 for breast cancer charities by hosting an inner tube ride down the Sugar River.

The “Boob Toob” event was held in June by WJJO at the Sweet Minihaha Campground in Brodhead. Participants each paid $25 to get a T-shirt and a tube to float three-and-a-half hours down the river.

Participants were returned to the campground and treated to live music and a bonfire.

About 600 people participated in this first year event.