Long time Madison broadcast engineer dies

A long time broadcaster engineer in Madison died just short of his 84th birthday.

Donald Lee Moran got his first formal training in radio during his service in the Korean War. He attended the Wisconsin School of Engineering.

Moran was chief engineer at WBEV-AM in Beaver Dam before accepting a position at WKOW radio and TV in Madison. There he was in charge of studio and transmitter engineering.

He also served on the Educational Communications Board, which oversees public broadcasting in Wisconsin.

Moran died Aug. 23. His funeral is Aug. 30 at Christ Lutheran Church, 220 S. Main St, DeForest.