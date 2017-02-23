Keep your newsroom updated on Amber Alerts, other state-issued notifications

When an Amber Alert or Silver Alert is issued or canceled in our state, the Wisconsin Department of Justice provides notice to broadcasters and other interested parties via its Wisconsin Crime Alert Network. Alerts are issued primarily via email.

Your newsroom is hopefully receiving these notices from the state. WBA reminds you that if your station email addresses have changed over the years or if you wish to add additional contacts, you will need to go to the WCAN website to re-subscribe to these important notifications. The website is: www.wisconsincrimealert.gov.

You can subscribe separately to one or all of three notification categories:

AMBER Alerts: Issued for missing children events which meet certain criteria.

Silver Alerts: Issued for missing adults with cognitive impairment.

Crime Alerts: Issued for armed robbery, burglary, and many other crimes as well as missing persons.

A short video on the website provides an explanation of the sign-up process. Any questions on use of the site can be addressed by consulting the FAQ or the contact links at the top of the page.