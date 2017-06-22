Janesville stations help community rally for law enforcement

A pair of Janesville radio stations found a way to help the community show support for law enforcement after a high profile manhunt.

WCLO-AM and WJVL-FM discussed ways to show support for police officers and deputies after the capture of Joseph Jakubowski, who was the subject of a 10-day manhunt that started in April after the burglary of a Janesville gun shop. Jakubowski was taken into custody safely, but the lengthy ordeal was taxing for law enforcement officers.

WCLO/WJVL General Manager Mike O’Brien said he spoke with Janesville Police Chief David Moore who said he said he would like signs that support backing the badge.

The radio stations, along with the Janesville Gazette, had 2,000 “We Back The Badge” signs printed at two local sign companies. The signs were distributed at various events as well as through the Janesville Police Department, Beloit Police Department, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Most of the 2,000 signs were distributed for free and they can be seen dotting the landscape throughout Rock County.

“This is considered a huge ‘thank you card’ to our outstanding law enforcement departments,” O’Brien said.