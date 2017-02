WCLO and WJVL radio helped generate a record number of donations during its annual “12 Hours of Bringing” event at Farm and Fleet of Janesville.

The radio stations broadcast for 12 continuous hours on Dec. 9, asking the community for donations of toys, non-perishables, personal care items, and cash. Activities were set up at the site.

Donations benefited ECHO and The Salvation Army.

$3,600 in cash donations was split between the Salvation Army and ECHO.