Green Bay radio station marks 40 years

A Green Bay radio station is celebrating 40 years on the air.

WIXX is on air at 101.1 FM and launched its current Top 40 format on Feb. 12, 1977.

To mark the occasion, the station played back memories submitted by past DJs, WIXX listeners and jingles from years past.

Boasting one of the largest FM signals in America, WIXX became known as “The Big One.”

“A radio station is merely a studio, some equipment, a transmitter and tower but when you add people, it becomes a living, breathing thing,” said Midwest Communications Vice President of Programming Jeff McCarthy. “WIXX has been blessed to have awesome radio talents, celebrities, and the most loyal and passionate listeners imaginable.”

WIXX has been owned by Duke Wright’s Midwest Communications since 1977, with Duke himself still running the day-to-day operations. WIXX has been involved in countless local charity and community events, concerts, and airs the Green Bay Packers play-by-play and other Packers-related shows.