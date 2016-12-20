Great reasons to come to the WBA Gala

There are a lot of great reasons why managers should attend the WBA Awards Gala and bring as many people as possible. Some are great business reasons and some are great fun. The theme of the gala on May 6 will be “The Great Gatsby,” so come “Gatsby Style.”

Great Reasons, Great Fun

Whether you win or not, your employees will want to come back stronger next year. It’s great motivation.

You get to refer to everyone as “Old Sport.”

Your people have a chance to interact with other passionate people across our industry. This event encourages a passion that is contagious.

Break out your best “Gatsby Style” clothing. Match your bow tie with Lindsay.

It’s competitive. It encourages all to be the best.

Take your picture with a 1916 Peerless (that’s a very old car).

There are some really great ideas that you can take from other markets.

It’s the broadcasting event of the year, so come and watch your people get fired up year after year. What it does for morale is immeasurable.

There’s no excuse not to be there, remember…

“Action is character”

Scott Fitzgerald

So be a character, see you Saturday, May 6 at the WBA Awards for Excellence.