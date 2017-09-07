Golf event pays tribute to Eau Claire broadcaster

A golf event in Eau Claire paid tribute to a well-known broadcaster who died in 2015.

Peter Murphy, known to many as “Mr. Lucky,” had a hole-in-one trophy named after him at the United Cerebral Palsy Hole-in-One Million Dollar Shoot Out at Hickory Hills Golf Course held Aug. 23-26.

Murphy’s daughter, Leigh, presented the trophy in her father’s name to Jeff Curtis who scored a hole-in-one Aug. 25 during qualifying rounds at 135 yards.

Murphy started in radio in 1957 when a farmer who had a radio station in his basement was helping Murphy with a flat tire and asked him if he wanted to read news and commercials on the air. He was at WKTL in Sheboygan for a year before coming to Eau Claire in 1959 to become program manager at WEAQ-FM. In 1961 he became host of a morning talk show named The Party Line, which he hosted for 28 years. He interviewed numerous celebrities, engaged his listeners who were encouraged to call in, and was known for his stunts outside the studio.

Among the many places he was able to broadcast from, Murphy was able to broadcast live in the air from a Blue Angels fighter jet.

Murphy was a mentor to Gene Amann who describes Murphy as a legend.

“There was something dynamic about Peter Murphy that lit up a room every time he walked in, with enthusiasm, focus, and energy,” Amann said. “Peter expected much of himself, inspiring the rest of us to match or at least catch the daily routine of success, self-confidence, and loving enthusiasm for the job that lay ahead of him.”

Murphy was also a volunteer at the UCP golf event.