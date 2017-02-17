Get to know WBA leadership: Steve Wexler

Steve Wexler began his broadcast career with Journal Broadcast Group in 1977 as an intern at WTMJ-AM while attending Shorewood High School. He hosted on-air programs on both WTMJ-AM and WKTI-FM in the late 70’s and early 80’s before leaving the company to become an on-air talent and program manager at Hearst Broadcasting’s WISN-AM in 1985. He orchestrated WISN’s change to a news/talk format in 1989.

Steve left Milwaukee in 1989 to become program manager for King Broadcasting’s KGW-AM (Portland, OR) and KING-AM (Seattle) before returning to Milwaukee and Journal in 1993 as program manager of WTMJ-AM.

In 1997, Steve was named Vice President & General Manager of Journal’s radio stations in Tucson, Arizona.

In 2001, he was promoted to Senior Vice President and moved to Omaha, Neb. where he was responsible for Journal’s radio and television operations, including as Vice President & General Manager of KMTV-TV.

In 2006, Steve was elected a corporate Vice President of Journal Communications, the parent company of Journal Broadcast Group.

In 2007, he returned home to Milwaukee as Vice President & General Manager of WTMJ-TV, WTMJ-AM and WLWK-FM in addition to his corporate regional role, overseeing television and radio operations in several Journal markets.

In 2014, Steve stepped away from day-to-day general manager duties to head Journal’s radio division, leading the company’s 34-station group across eight markets. He continues this role today as Vice President of Radio for the E.W. Scripps Company, following the merger of Journal Communications and Scripps in April 2015.

Steve attended the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in management from Bellevue University in Omaha. He serves on the Boards of Directors of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, the National Association of Broadcasters and the Radio Advertising Bureau.

From an early age, Steve was fascinated and influenced by the power of local broadcasting. He said had a fake radio station in his room when I was a kid, WEXL Radio (“We Excel in Music!”) He said he rode my bicycle to WTMJ when he was 16 to see if I could help out.

Steve’s wife Amy also is a Shorewood native. They have two children: Becky, an interior designer at All Makes, Inc. in Grand Island, Neb. and Scott, a copywriter at z2 Marketing in Pewaukee.