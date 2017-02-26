Get to know WBA leadership: Nancy Douglass

Nancy Douglass is the General Manager at CTJ Communications, broadcasting in beautiful Lake Geneva, Wis. CTJ owns and operates WLKG, Lake 961 FM. Nancy worked in print media in Indianapolis where she and her husband grew up, then briefly in Wisconsin before starting her radio career at WLKG.

Nancy started at Lake 961 as an Account Executive in 2002, and recently celebrated 15 years at WLKG. She has served as General Manager since 2004, and also co-hosts a WBA Award-Winning Sunday morning talk show on Lake 961 called LifeMatters.

Nancy and her husband, Ty, moved to Wisconsin in 2001. They have four grown children, who they now pay little attention to, as they also have the three most perfect grandchildren in the world. They live on Silver Lake where they like spending all their time on their pontoon in the summer, pina coladas and getting caught in the rain…

Nancy has served on the WBA Board since 2010.