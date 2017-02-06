Fond du Lac station makes push to help Salvation Army

A Fond du Lac radio station answered the call of the Salvation Army as it struggled to meet a holiday fundraising goal and helped the charitable organization surpass the goal just before the new year.

The Salvation issued a called on Dec. 16 saying that the Red Kettle campaign had raised only $95,000 of the $160,000 goal it had set for the holiday season.

WFDL-AM/FM responded by running a series of radio messages in the week leading up to Christmas. One listener heard about the need on the air and came to the office with $5,000.

A release from the Salvation Army said, “Terry Davis, President of Radio Plus inspired listeners to help, ‘Working together, everyone pitching in, we can raise the resources The Salvation Army needs to continue as one of this community’s most trusted helping hands.’”

The Red Kettle Campaign raised $166,186, exceeding its $160,000 goal.