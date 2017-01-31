FCC Commission makes changes to public inspection file requirements

From Scott R. Flick at Pillsbury:

At the first public meeting of the Pai FCC, the Commission today voted to eliminate the requirement that Letters and Emails from the Public be retained by stations in their public file. This clears the way for the local public file to be eliminated once a station has uploaded everything else to the online public file at the FCC's website. You may recall that this is a proceeding that was launched in response to the comments filed by NASBA in the radio online public file proceeding in 2015.