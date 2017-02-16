Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Eau Claire station uses live network musical to promote local arts

Published February 16, 2017

An Eau Claire television station used the NBC live production of the musical “Hairspray” to promote the local performing arts culture.

WEAU aired a panel discussion titled “Theater in our Community” after the musical aired Dec. 7. The station invited performing arts volunteers to talk about the importance of a vibrant local arts scene and how viewers could get involved.

Members of the Eau Claire Children’s Theater and the Chippewa Valley Theater Guild were interviewed.

Construction on started on a new performing arts center in Eau Claire.

