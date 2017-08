An Eagle River radio station held a summer event to raise money for the VFW/American Legion Post.

WRJO’s second annual Pooler Bear Plunge added a 5K run to this year’s event. Thirty-nine plungers jumped into a pool filled with water, two tons of ice, and an inflatable flamingo.

The event was hosted by the Eagle River VFW and raised $6,200 for the VFW/American Legion Post.