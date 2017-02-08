Drone journalism training offered at UW

The Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is partnering with the Poynter Institute, Google News Lab, DJI Drones, the Drone Journalism Lab at the University of Nebraska, and National Press Photographers Association to host hands-on drone journalism training in Madison June 16-18.

“At a time when drone use in reporting is expected to grow quickly, I’m delighted the Center for Journalism Ethics can help encourage responsible practice,” said Center Director Kathleen Bartzen Culver, who has been studying the legal and ethical implications of drones in journalism for five years. “These partners are leaders in this field, and I’m proud we’re working alongside them.”

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) — known to most as drones — present tremendous opportunities for journalists. They can be used to report on environmental issues, natural disasters, and other news issues and events. But they also pose important concerns, including safety and privacy. This hands-on training will not only prepare journalists to successful earn FAA certification to fly, but also focus on the law and ethics involved.

Training participants will learn:

Background of unmanned aerial systems

Part 107 of the Drone Pilot’s Certificate

Airspace restrictions for drone pilots

Operating limitations

Weather conditions

Drone performance

Crew management

Airports and airport operations

Aeronautical decision-making

Emergency procedures

Federal and state regulations

Pre-ﬂight, ﬂight and post-ﬂight checklists

Flight and battery logging

Legal and privacy concerns

The ethics of a ﬂying camera

Useful tools (Google MyMaps, Earth Pro)

Hands-on flying of a DJI drone

The three-day training costs $295. Journalists, journalism educators and serious students preparing for drone flight are welcome to attend.

More information is available here.