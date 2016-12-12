Damberg named to run WPR northern regional office

Wisconsin Public Radio has named a public radio veteran from Duluth, Minnesota to head its northern regional office based in Superior.

WPR said in a release that Paul Damberg was chosen after an extensive national search. He’s only the second manager to lead the bureau.

Long-time manager John Munson is retiring at the end of this month.

“It is wonderful to be returning to an industry that I find engaging, challenging and very rewarding,” Damberg said. “I am looking forward to building on the incredible work my friend John Munson has done during his tenure.”

Damberg served as the director of development at KUMD in Duluth from 1991 through 2007. He is one of the founders of the Public Radio Association of Development Officers. While at KUMD, he was named Broadcaster of the Year by the Association of Minnesota Public and Educational Radio Stations (AMPERS), and received PRADO’s Pioneer Award, the organization’s highest national honor.

More recently, Damberg led the Lake Superior College Foundation as its executive director, and was the director of the Human Development Center Foundation of Duluth.

“Paul brings a passion for public radio and his experience in both management and fundraising make him a great fit for the position,” said Dean Kallenbach, WPR Senior Regional Manager.

Damberg started his work on Dec. 5.