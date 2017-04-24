Chippewa Valley broadcaster dies

A lifelong broadcaster with a career in the Chippewa Valley has died.

Michael Anthony Phillips was born in Tennessee and started his broadcasting career in college, getting his first full time job in 1970 at WDGY in Minneapolis.

According to his obituary, in 1975 at the age of 27, Phillips bought WMNE-AM in Menomonie with a partner and started Phillips Broadcasting, which grew to six major stations in the Chippewa Valley.

During his career, Phillips supported many community organizations and charitable programs, in particular, the Toys for Tots program. He started a program in Dunn County in 1985 which has since expanded.

“Mike will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, his genuine interest in people, his entrepreneurial ‘anything is possible’ spirit, but most of all for his unremitting SMILE,” his obituary read.

Phillips died March 5. He was 69. A private memorial service for the family is being planned for this spring.

The family has selected the Eau Claire YMCA to receive memorials in Phillips’ name. During the later stages of Mike’s dementia he participated in programs at the YMCA which contributed to helping maintain quality to his life. The Eau Claire YMCA is a “Dementia Friendly” organization. Memorials can be mailed to: Eau Claire YMCA, c/o Ken Van Es, Executive Director, 700 Graham Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701.