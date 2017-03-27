Charity album features Wisconsin artists

A vinyl-exclusive charity album featuring artists with strong Wisconsin ties will benefit Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund.

Stone After Stone Records in Madison will release Wisconsin Vinyl Collective: Volume One on Record Store Day, April 22, at most independent record stores in Wisconsin. The album features the BoDeans, Cory Chisel & Adriel Denae, Emperors of Wyoming, The Mascot Theory, Locksley, Kyle Megna & the Monsoons, Gabe Burdulis, Seasaw, Trapper Schoepp & the Shades, and Buffalo Gospel.

All vinyl records will come with a free digital download of the album.

The Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund is a statewide non-profit charitable effort that steps in to keep the heat and power on for thousands of elderly, people with disabilities, veterans and working families with young children in crisis.

Shows to celebrate the album’s release will be in Appleton and Madison featuring performances by The Mascot Theory, Kyle Megna and the Monsoons, Future Stuff, Seasaw, and Jesse (of Locksley). The show visits Riverview Gardens in Appleton on April 21 and the High Noon Saloon in Madison on April 23.