Beno appointed to committee promoting business, marketing in education

Broadcasting education advocate and WBA Hall of Famer Ken Beno has been named to the Wisconsin Department of Instruction’s Business, Marketing and Information Technology Advisory Committee.

The committee promotes the recognition of business, marketing and IT coursework as students transition to post-secondary education and promotes work-based learning and skill-oriented curriculum.

Beno has made presentations at a regional conference of the FBLA at Chequamegon High School in Park Falls and the statewide DECA conference in Lake Geneva along with more than 25 high schools around the state.