50 year Wisconsin radio veteran dies

A Wisconsin broadcaster who’s been in the business for 50 years has died.

Larry Jay “Hoien” started in radio in 1964 at KRAD in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. He worked at WAUK-AM in Waukesha, WRIT-AM and WYLO-AM, WEZW-FM and WFMR-FM in Milwaukee and joined WTKM in Hartford in 1997. He left WTKM last spring. During his career he was on air, recording commercials and selling advertising. He’s also done on-air work and booth announcing for WITI-TV.

“Larry loved his wife, children and career very much. His one regret was that he did not have a chance to say goodbye to his listeners…he loved them all,” his obituary read. “Larry always signed off his radio segments with ‘Kindness is the language the mute can speak and the deaf can hear.’”

Jay died on Jan. 26. He was 76.