4 students honored with scholarships

Four students were honored at the WBA Student Seminar with scholarships.

Kenneth Kosirowski

Recipient:WBA Foundation Scholarship

$2,000 Grant

Ken is a graduate of Marquette University High School in Milwaukee. He is currently enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in Journalism. Ken will graduate in May 2017.

Ken began learning about the field of broadcasting as a member of his high school forensics team. His topic of choice was broadcasting. Forensics honed Ken’s communication and writing skills and helped him discover his passion for journalism. Ken was a top finisher every year and was a forensic state championship in his senior year.

Ken’s journalism experience includes a sports internship with WISC-TV in Madison. He has also worked at UW-Madison’s WSUM 91.7 as a news reporter, a sports talk host, and a play-by-play announcer for Wisconsin Athletics on WSUM’s Online Sports. He has also done play-by-play for the Big Ten Network Student U.

Ken is seeking to be the most award-winning TV sports broadcaster in Wisconsin.

Ken was joined at the scholarship presentation by his parents Tom and Laurie Kosirowski.

Taylor Campbell

Recipient: Morgan Murphy Scholarship

$2,000 Award

Taylor is a graduate of West Allis Central High School in West Allis. She is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay majoring in Communications with a minor in Spanish and will graduate in May 2017.

Taylor is currently the sports reporter for UW Green Bay’s newspaper, The Fourth Estate. She also shoots and edits interviews with coaches, players, and fans and the completed packages are available online. Taylor is also a recurring guest on the university’s sports radio podcast.

Taylor has been a sports reporter intern with the Time Warner Cable SportsChannel in Milwaukee. Taylor covered both local and national events including the Milwaukee Bucks draft and the Big 10 Media Conference. Taylor was a field reporter/photojournalist and shot and edited stories for on air use.

Taylor also loves to dance. She is the co-founder and president of a hip hop team on campus.

Taylor’s career goal is to become a sports broadcaster.

Taylor was joined at the scholarship presentation by her parents Shannon and Jacob Welch.

Ileana “Angie” Castro

Recipient: Results Broadcasting, Inc. Scholarship

$1,000 Grant

Angie graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in Madison. She is a recent graduate of the Madison Media Institute where she majored in Recording and Live Sound.

Angie’s love for sound developed early in life. She not only enjoys listening to sound, she also enjoys creating and recording sounds and dialogue. She was the on-camera spoke person for a PSA her class produced. She can perform an in-studio automatic dialog replacement as skillfully as a professional actor. Angie’s professor, Sean McMahon stated, “What is astonishing to me, is that Angie relentlessly pursues and achieves her goals despite a major handicap of being legally blind.”

Angie is a part of the Wisconsin Association of Blind Students where she has been active since 2008.

Angie plans to contribute to radio by working on the production and imaging of syndicated radio shows.

Angie was joined at the scholarship presentation by her parents Laura and Emmett Cortes.

Caleb Dodge

Recipient: Howard Gernetzke Scholarship

$1,000 Award

Caleb is a graduate of Baraboo Senior High School in Baraboo. He is a recent graduate of Madison College where he majored in Visual Communications. Caleb is also a Liberal Arts and Sciences graduate of UW-Baraboo/Sauk County.

Caleb was on the Dean’s List for two semesters. He has also worked on two 48-hour Film Festival production teams. While enrolled at UW-Baraboo, Caleb produced a video for the faculty and staff.

Carla Galler and Emmalee Pearson, Instructors at Madison Technical college, state that Caleb is a self-directed learner, a positive influence and affable team player. He was also a tutor and friend to fellow classmates.

Caleb’s goal is to utilize his video production skills in the broadcast and film industries. His plans also include starting a freelance video production company.

Caleb’s was joined at the scholarship presentation by Jeanne and Rodney Kallenbach and Spencer Semonson.