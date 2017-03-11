36-year veteran Milwaukee journalist retires

A Milwaukee TV journalist is retiring after 36 years at WISN-TV.

Mike Anderson will retire March 31. He started at WISN in 1981 and served as a news anchor and reporter.

“Mike is a staple of not only this television station, but of the entire community,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN 12. “Everywhere I go, people know Mike Anderson. He has an uncanny ability to capture the humanity of each story, and bring clarity to chaotic events. He is a wonderful journalist and storyteller. His talents and expertise, plus his friendship and smile, will be sorely missed in our building.”

Anderson has produced breakthrough news reports about issues involving racial inequality, economic development, local governance, political upheaval, and inner-city violence, including award-winning documentaries “Children in the Line of Fire” and “Solutions to Violence.” He covered the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in his hometown of New Orleans, and interviewed four U.S. presidents.

“I was extremely blessed to land on the tarmac of a great family-oriented company in Hearst Television and WISN 12. After the many changes we went through together over the past 36 years, the one constant was always my reserved seat at the family table,” said Anderson. “Many thanks to my God, to my mother, to the company, to my colleagues, and to the people of Milwaukee for gracing me the privilege to live and work among you as family.”

Anderson attended Louisiana State University and the Career Academy School of Broadcast Journalism. He began his professional career in Birmingham, Alabama, working as a radio journalist and then transitioning into television news.

Prior to working at WISN 12, Anderson worked as a news anchor and reporter at KIRO-TV in Seattle, Washington.

“In my short amount of time at WISN 12, it’s become immediately evident how beloved Mike is by his co-workers and his community,” said Ben Hart, news director of WISN 12. “He’s a mainstay of Milwaukee, and his pointed, yet empathetic approach has informed generations for decades.”