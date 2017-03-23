28-year TV engineering veteran dies

A Mount Horeb man who spent 28 years as a TV engineer in Madison has died.

Terence Ladwig grew up in Wausau and went to UW-Madison to learn about electrical engineering.

“Shortly after the birth of their first child, Terence landed his dream job as a television broadcast engineer,” his obituary read. “He spent the next 28 years at WKOW-TV in Madison, and served as union steward of his IBEW Local 715, until his retirement in 1994.”

Ladwig earned his first amateur radio license at age 15, according to his obituary.

“By 1962, he reached the highest level of amateur radio operation: Extra Class. He was proud of his call sign: W9CFN. He was a charter life member of the American Radio Relay League.”

Ladwig’s life was saved in 1995 by a kidney donor.

“Terence was an incurable tinkerer, and also enjoyed many other hobbies throughout his life, including amateur radio, model trains, all things World War II, his large library of fiction and history books and movies, growing vegetables in two large gardens, and cooking on his Weber grill, especially the annual Thanksgiving turkey.”

Ladwig was 79.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 24 at Ellestad Camacho Funeral Home in Mount Horeb. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on March 25 at Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at East Blue Mounds Cemetery.