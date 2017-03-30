2017 State of the Tribes address to be broadcast April 4

Shannon Holsey, tribal president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community, will deliver the 2017 State of the Tribes Address in the Assembly Chambers of the State Capitol on Tuesday, April 4 at approximately 1 p.m. The address will stream live on both wpt.org and wpr.org. Viewers across the state can also watch the address on the Wisconsin Channel later that evening at 9 p.m.

The address is also being made available through public broadcasting to WBA member stations.

Since 2005, the Speaker of the Assembly has extended the invitation to the tribes each year to address a joint session of the Wisconsin Legislature.

The State of the Tribes Address is a partnership between the Wisconsin Legislature and The Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council, a coalition of the tribes of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan advocating for the advancement and promotion of tribal nations and communities. In Wisconsin, the twelve tribes represent six nations on 12 reservations, with approximately 1 million acres spanning 45 counties.

The Wisconsin Channel is a Digital TV service of WPT that is available over-the-air and on many cable TV systems throughout Wisconsin. Viewers should consult local TV listings, wpt.org or their cable provider for more information on how they can receive The Wisconsin Channel in their region.

Wisconsin Public Television is a service of the Educational Communications Board and University of Wisconsin-Extension.

Wisconsin Public Television is on WHA-TV, Madison; WPNE-TV, Green Bay; WHRM-TV, Wausau; WLEF-TV, Park Falls; WHLA-TV, La Crosse; and WHWC-TV, Menomonie-Eau Claire.