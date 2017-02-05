2017 is the ‘Year of the Sales Manager’

Your WBA is partnering with Chris Lytle to make 2017 The Year of the Sales Manager.

As a WBA member, you can have full access to Instant Sales Training. Members get an archive of 75 pre-planned sales training sessions. Then, each week you’ll get an email from Chris to let you know about the new sales Instant Sales Training session.

Put “Wisconsin” in the subject line and email Chris.Lytle@InstantSalesTraining.com the full name and email of the person who does the bulk of the sales training.

You can link to Supercharged Sales Management now. It’s a compelling 53-minute video to make 2017 your year.

As a bonus, you will also have access to all of the webinar recordings of this year’s webinar series. Train new people or retrain your veterans with these sales sessions:

Preventing and Overcoming Broadcast Sales’ Toughest Objections

More First Meetings: Getting in to See Those Hard-to-See Prospects

Advanced Consulting Skills for Broadcast Advertising Salespeople

How to “Talk” Advertising With Your Prospects and Customers Today

You can brush up on your sales management skills with these webinars:

Running Sales Training Sessions That Really Increase Sales

Twelve Sales Management Lessons You Shouldn’t Have to Learn the Hard Way

Scarce Talent: Finding and Hiring the Best Salespeople

The Coaching Imperative: How Great Managers Get More Loyalty and Production from their Sellers

Have a look at the site. I think you’ll want to be a part of this. Let Chris know soon.

Your sales management job just got a little easier.