Two TV stations in Milwaukee worked with the Brewers Community Foundation and Hunger Task Force the day before Thanksgiving to collect more than 112,000 pounds of food from viewers.

CBS 58 (WDJT) and Telemundo both did live news segments as well as live cut- ins throughout the day

The “Thanksgiving Drive Thru Food Drive” was held at Miller Park. Ryan Braun and other Brewers stars made appearances throughout the day.