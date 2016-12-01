100-year-old car to make appearance at WBA Gala

You can begin submitting today for the WBA Awards competition! Don’t wait until the Jan. 11 deadline!

As you might have heard, the theme of the WBA Awards Gala on May 6 will be “The Great Gatsby,” giving our guests an opportunity to “dress up in Roarin’ 20’s style, celebrate with a few flapper-era cocktails and do a little “Misbehavin!’”

Well, we’ve found a 1916 Peerless touring car to make an appearance at the WBA Awards Gala. It has a lot of seating and will be a great place to take photos of entire staffs in their Gatsby outfits.

Thanks to the car’s owners, Dick and Mary Ann Lichtfeld, for adding some “Great Gatsby” flavor to our event.

The Gala will be held at the Marriott Hotel and Convention Center in Middleton. Hope to see you there!